Suspected sheep rustling - police appeal

Police have made an appeal for information after it was reported that 19 sheep had been taken from Sealstown Road area of Newtownabbey.

Local policing team inspector, Inspector Buchanan, said, “Nineteen Suffolk/Cheviot sheep and one pedigree ram were taken sometime between 8:45am on February 1 and 8.45am the following day (February 2).

If you saw anything suspicious or can help Police with their enquiries please call the 101 number quoting reference number 499 of 2.2.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”