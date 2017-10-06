Suspended jail term for domestic assault

A man who admitted assaulting his wife has been given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.

Dean Robert Lloyd (31), a hotel worker, whose address was given as Queen Street, Ballymena, appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 5 and pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault relating to an incident on September 12 this year.

A prosecutor said police were called to an address at Grangegorm Drive in Ballymena and the injured party claimed her husband tried to choke her before leaving her with a bleeding lip. After the incident the defendant was “very remorseful”.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client, who had a clear record, worked in the hotel industry and the incident was “out of character”.

He said his client accepted it should never have happened.

The lawyer said since the incident Lloyd had taken steps to deal with his drinking.

District Judge Peter King said the court took a “very dim view” of domestic violence and imposed a suspended jail term.