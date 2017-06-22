Teen sped off from police at 110mph after putting ‘red diesel’ in car

A teen driver who sped off from police at 110mph because he thought they saw him putting ‘red diesel’ in his car has been banned for two years and also ordered to do 140 hours Community Service.

Niall McAllister (19), of Glen Road, Glenariffe, bolted from the PSNI in a Volkswagen Bora along the Moorfields Road near Ballymena.

He reached speeds of up to 110mph and at one stage he did 80mph through Moorfields village where the speed limit is 40mph.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that police considered the chase too dangerous and abandoned it but later spoke to McAllister. When his car, which had the suspension lowered to within three centimetres from the ground, was being checked by an expert a spring fell out.

McAllister admitted charges relating to the incident in December last year. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; and also admitted having a defective exhaust/silencer system as well as a faulty brake light.

A prosecutor said around 9.00pm on Monday, December 5 last year police on mobile patrol in the Larne Road Link area of Ballymena saw a Volkswagen Bora travelling at high speed. They activated lights and sirens but the car failed to stop and during a pursuit along the Moorfields Road towards Larne the car travelled at speeds of 110mph in a 60mph zone, during which time the vehicle made “several unsafe” overtaking manoeuvres.

Police also noted the car appeared to be unstable on the road and decided the risk was too high. The pursuit was terminated but when they later spoke to McAllister he confirmed he was driving. He told police: “I did not stop because I had just put red diesel in the car.” The prosecutor said the suspension was in a dangerous condition and when one of the modified springs was examined it fell out.

A defence lawyer said McAllister thought police had watched him getting ‘red diesel’ and panic hit him and he “drove stupidly”.

However, when he got home and told his father what happened, police were contacted and the defendant made admissions. The lawyer said McAllister bought the car for £1,000 and spent an extra £3,000 on it and it has now been sent to a scrapyard.

Previously, District Judge Peter King had told the defendant: “You cannot drive at this sort of speed without a court considering whether it should put you away. A very strong message has to be sent out to prevent this sort of driving”.

At Thursday’s Court, he said it was an “appalling piece of driving” and the defendant could have killed someone.

He said the standard of driving was so unacceptable he had been considering a suspended sentence but instead imposed 140 hours of Community Service, a two year driving ban and fines totalling £400.

He also ordered that McAllister re-sits his test before going back on the road and he warned him if he gets behind the wheel before then his “liberty” will be at risk.