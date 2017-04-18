Tyres slashed at Princes Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a car in Princes Street, Ballymena

Constable Burns said: “It is understood that the tyres were slashed on a Toyota car sometime between 6pm on 15 April and 9.30pm on 16 April. The total damage is estimated to be approximately £200 - £300.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact Police at Ballymena on 101 quoting 1129 16/04/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”