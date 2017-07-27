Warning issued over WhatsApp scam aiming to ’steal’ bank details

Action Fraud have issued a warning over a WhatsApp scam targeting users of the messaging service.

A new scam however is targeting users who may not be aware of the change and asking users to pay 99p to continue their subscription.

The emails, being sent to WhatsApp users are thought to be targeting bank details of users who may not be aware that the platform is now free to use.

Action Fraud says, "The emails claim your 'subscription will be ending soon' and are after your banking information. We have been getting an increasing number of reports about them over the past couple of days.