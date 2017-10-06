Warning of Christmas in jail for local woman

A Judge has warned a Ballymena woman if she doesn’t stay out of trouble before he next sees her in court in December she will be spending Christmas behind bars.

District Judge Peter King was addressing Angela Bothwell (44), of Staffa Drive, as she was in court for sentencing for assaulting three police officers; resisting one of them and being disorderly during an incident at her home on July 31 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a 999 call was “abandoned” but a disturbance could be heard in the background.

When officers went to the house, police were told: “It’s Angela again”.

Bothwell lifted a glass “as if to throw it” at an officer and then ran downstairs and kicked an officer and slammed a door on him.

She ran outside and was “shouting and screaming” and flailing her arms and legs about before she bit an officer on the wrist and another on the leg.

When arrested she headbutted the window of a police vehicle before spitting in an officer’s ear.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client had psychiatric issues.

He said she realised she was “totally and utterly out of order” and was disgusted with her behaviour and wished to apologise.

Judge King told Bothwell: “You tried to minimise your role in this entire sorry incident”.

He said he took an extremely dim view of the way she treated the police officers.

He said he would defer sentencing until December 14 and if she did not reoffend she would get a suspended jail term but if she does she will start off with four months in jail.

Judge King added: “You don’t want that happening in the mouth of Christmas”.