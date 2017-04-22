Wedding photos stolen during robbery

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a car in the Clough area.

The Times understands a purse and other items were stolen from a car on the Cloughwater Road sometime between 10pm on April 20 and 7:30am on April 21.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “The purse contained two SD cards, one of these contains the only photographs of their recent wedding.

“Police would be very grateful for any assistance in reuniting the family with these items.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.