Windows smashed at two houses in Antrim

Police in Antrim are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage at two houses in the Portlee Walk area of Parkhall estate.

Windows were smashed at both properties between 11.15pm on Monday, October 2 and 00.30am on Tuesday, October 3.

The incidents are being treated as racially motivated hate crimes and officers have appealed for anyone who has any information to contact them in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1552 02/10/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.