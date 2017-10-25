Witnesses ‘fear man returning to area’

A man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at neighbours and threatened to shoot them has been further remanded in custody.

Kurt Graham (20) of Spence Crescent, Cullybackey, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from prison where he has been on remand in relation to the incident.

He faces a total of six charges including possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause others to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them; threatening to kill a male and female; assaulting the male; being disorderly at Spence Crescent; assaulting a police officer and damaging a police cell van.

The alleged incident happened on October 14.

A PSNI officer told an earlier court police received a report from Graham that he wanted officers to come to his home as he was “going mad and going to do something”.

An alleged injured party told police Graham had been shouting at a green area and pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her.

A male alleged Graham had punched him. The officer said the male told police the accused was holding a handgun and he pointed it at him and said: “I’ll f--king shoot you, you b--tard”.

The court was told that when police arrived Graham had removed his top and was being volatile.

He aggressively lifted a large wooden bat above his his head before telling police he had a gun in the house, saying it was a gas-powered BB gun.

The officer said it was believed to be a BB gun which can fire ball bearings. It, and a baton, were seized.

The police officer told the court Graham was shouting loudly whilst being escorted to a police vehicle and spat in a cell van.

She said she opposed bail because of possible interference with the witnesses.

The officer said the witnesses were fearful that Graham would shoot them.

At Monday’s Court a police officer said police have now taken further statements and two out of three witnesses were in fear of Graham returning to the area.

The officer said up to five people were present at the time of the incident.

Defence solicitor Connel Trainor said the accused could live with his mother in Ballymena and had been living in Cullybackey for around a year.

He said the case involved a BB gun which fires ball bearings and said if bailed to Ballymena Graham would be several miles from Cullybackey and he doesn’t drive.

District Judge Liam McNally said he was not granting bail until all police investigations with witnesses are complete.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court in mid-November.