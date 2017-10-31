Witnesses sought after burglaries

Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries in the region.

The Times understands the burglaries in the Haughton’s Hall development in Cullybackey occurred sometime between 5pm on October 26 and 7am on October 27, but details were only made public by the PSNI today.

Commenting on the thefts, a police spokesperson said: “Given the property that was stolen, it is likely that a van or larger vehicle was used.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area during that time please report via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers quoting reference number 203 of October 27.”