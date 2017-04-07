Woman banned from Salvation Army shop

A shoplifter has admitted stealing from the Salvation Army and has been banned from its Ballymena store as part of her bail.

Louise Pewtner (44), of Henry Street, Ballymena, took clothing worth £17.50 from the Salvation Army on March 28 this year.

On the same date she also store hair straighteners and hair extensions worth £109.49 from Boots and admitted causing criminal damage to a box containing the straighteners.

She also took clothing worth £69 from Dunnes where she had previously stolen clothes worth £26.

As part of her previous bail conditions she was banned from the Tower Centre in Ballymena but on Wednesday of this week she breached that by stealing a pillow worth £8 from Primark.

Pewtner appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court where defence barrister Alan Stewart said all offences and the breach of bail were admitted.

Mr Stewart said his client has a history of mental health problems and addictions.

The case has been adjourned until May for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

As part of her £500 bail conditions Pewtner is barred from the Salvation Army in Ballymena and also the Tower Centre.