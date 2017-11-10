Woman bound over after admitting harassment charge

A woman who admitted harassing a former school friend told the victim: “You are going to get the biggest kicking of your life”.

Shannon Kane (22), of Waring Street, Ballymena, appeared at the local Magistrates Court for harassing the woman between August and October this year.

A prosecutor said a woman said the defendant had been harassing her by text; contacting her on Facebook and calling at her parents’ house several times a week.

The woman said she told Kane she didn’t want contact from her and the defendant then appeared on a bicycle and made the “kicking” remark.

During a police interview, Kane said she knew what she had done was wrong.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the women were former school friends.

He said the defendant was “a young lady with certain issues”.

District Judge Peter King bound Kane over to keep the peace for two years on the sum of £500.