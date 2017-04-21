Women in court on £3,000 bet charges

A woman accused of attempted fraud by false representation involving trying to use a bank card to place a £3,000 bet at McLean’s bookmakers has been further remanded in custody.

Kelly Louise McKee (25), of Hill Street, Ballymena, is also accused of a similar offence involving a £1,000 bet on the same date - January 18 this year.

The alleged offences happened the day after she was accused of stealing a wallet containing four bank cards and £940 cash.

It is also alleged she went on a spending spree over a period of a few days using a bank card to purchase hundreds of pounds worth of goods - usually for amounts between £20 and £30 - from shops like Wineflair, Spar, ASDA, Boots, Blue Inc, Co-Op, Curley’s, Tesco, Centra and Mace.

She faces a total of 57 charges including burglary of Robinson’s and stealing £100 worth of meat; attempted fraud by false representation; fraud by false representation and a charge of making a false declaration in an application to obtain a driving licence by ‘by failing to declare heroin misuse’.

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison on Thursday.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said McKee had previously been granted High Court bail but three addresses were checked by police and were deemed unsuitable.

She was further remanded and her case adjourned until May.