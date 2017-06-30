Cullybackey College pupils raise £4355 for Tear Fund

In May, 67 pupils from Cullybackey College took part in their annual walk for the Tear Fund Charity.

The walk took place in the grounds of Shane’s Castle, Antrim. Pupils enjoyed a BBQ and had fun whilst walking through the woodland in the glorious sunshine.

The aim this year was to raise money to help feed families for one month. Gareth Williams, the local Tear Fund representative visited junior school assembly. He said that £10 was enough to provide one family with food for one month.

Mr Surgeoner also organised a sponsored football match, where pupils played from 11am to 3pm on Thursday, June 15.

Gareth, a representative from the Tear Fund organisation, attended a special assembly when pupils handed over a cheque for £4355 raised from both events. Cullybackey College have raised enough money to provide food parcels to 435 families which is enough to feed them for one month.

Tear Fund is a Christian Charity who work tirelessly to help communities around the world escape the very worst effects of poverty and disaster.

For more information on Tear Fund visit:www.tearfund.org