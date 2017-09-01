Cullybackey’s army cadets to hold ‘open evening’ for new recruits

Cullybackey Army Cadets will set out their stall for potentila new recruits at an ‘open event’ in the village.

The venue will be Cullybackey College on September 13 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Cullybackey Cadets with members of the village's branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Army Cadets is one of the UK’s biggest and best voluntary youth organisations, offering fun, friendship, action and adventure to thousands of young people (aged 12-18) and adult volunteers around the UK.

The Cullybackey Detachment event will give local people a rare chance to discover what cadets and adult volunteers actually do, to ‘have a go’ at a range of typical cadet activities and to find out how the organisation is helping young people, parents and the local community.

Visitors to the Open Day can: Have a go at drill; Learn basic camouflage skills; Try out radio communications; Apply basic first aid; Construct a ‘basha’ (shelter).

The Army Cadets gives young people (aged 12-18) and adult volunteers access to a wide range of challenging activities – some with a military theme, some not – that they can’t find elsewhere.

Ex Colour Sergeant Adam Pidgeon and Laura Dubois Pidgeon representing Cullybackey Army Cadets at the recent Britain In Bloom Competition in Cullybackey.

The organisation’s progressive training programme provides a huge range of activities from fieldcraft, adventurous training and sports, through to music and first aid. There are also opportunities to get nationally recognised qualifications (including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award), to go away to weekend and summer camps, and to take part in national and international expeditions and competitions.

Amanda Roxborough, C Company Duke of Edinburgh Officer adds: “Although the Army Cadets is sponsored by the Army it’s a youth organisation run by volunteers – men and women from all sorts of backgrounds.

“We aim to help young people to develop independence, confidence and the ability to step up to any challenge. We inspire young people to be good citizens and challenge them to aim high and go further in life, whatever their career plans may be.

“Right now we’re keen to recruit more cadets and adult instructors but our Open Day is for everyone so I’d like to encourage local people to come along, take part and find out more.”

Jessica Beverland and Laura Debois Pidgeon during their visit to London for the 'Trooping of the Colour'