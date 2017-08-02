Curtain to rise on summer musical

Voiceworks returns to the Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, for the third year to present ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’.

After nearly 100 hours of intensive rehearsals at Ballymena Academy, young people across the community are ready to put on this “family-friendly, bright and colourful musical”.

Voiceworks rehearses for a summer production.

Voiceworks summer musical is a cross-community project which aims to “release the creative potential of young people in the Ballymena area”.

Shows will take place from August 2 until August 5.

Tickets can be purchased from the official Braid Box Office, by calling 028 25635077 or on the official Voiceworks website: www.voiceworksni.co.uk/joseph