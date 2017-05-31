Cyclists invited to try out unique velodrome when it comes to Antrim

Budding cyclists will be able to try out the StreetVelodrome when it visits Antrim from Friday, June 16 until Sunday, June 18.

The pop-up style velodrome will be based in Central Car Park, offering cyclists and non-cyclists of all ages a chance to get on their bike.

Sir Chris Hoy wannabes will be able to test their skills on the track from 5:30pm until 7:30pm on Friday and 10am until 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Bikes, helmets, coaching and all equipment is provided free of charge, so anyone can have a go. It is suitable for all ages and features pursuit-style races between two people at any one time.

The StreetVelodrome activity in Antrim will feature as part of a 30-minute television programme documenting the two-week tour of Ireland, which will include dates in Dublin and other parts of Northern Ireland. The weekend will also feature family fun skills training, bike checks, cycling exhibitions and demonstrations from professionals of the StreetVelodrome sport. For more information check out www.streetvelodrome.com