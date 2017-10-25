Dancer Niamh is a Highland lassie!

Niamh McMullan, Age 7, from Ballymena has been attending the Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dance, based in Moneyrea, for almost 4 years

Niamh has just completed a very successful season in the beginners category and is preparing to move to the Novice category for the season ahead.

Already Niamh has had the opportunity to dance at many Highland Dance competitions throughout Northern Ireland, Donegal, Scotland & Canada.

Her dance teacher Michelle also teaches Scottish Highland & National dancing in Primary schools as part of an Ulster Scots Agency Programme.

This year she has been teaching in both Harryvillle PS and Carniny PS, where Niamh is also a student.