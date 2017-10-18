Decrease in local unemployment

The number of people registering as out of work in Ballymena saw a decrease in the past month, down by 74 claimants.

According to the latest official government published figures for September, the local claimant count now stands at 843, compared to 917 in August.

Wards registering the most claimants for unemployment were Ballee with 68 (73 in August); Ballykeel with 63 claimants (65 in August); and Moat with 61 (down from 67 in August).

The wards with the lowest claimant counts were Ballyloughan with 12 claimants (17 in August), Glenwherry with 13 claimants (21 in August) and Slemish with 14 (17 in August)

Meanwhile, the number of people registerting as out of work in Antrim saw a slight decrease from 679 claimants in August compared to 661 in September.

The latest labour market indicators for Northern Ireland show a continuation in the trend of falling unemployment evident since 2012/13.

The Labour Force Survey estimate (4.7% for June-August) decreased over the quarter and the year resulting in the lowest unemployment rate since the economic downturn. Similarly the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits decreased for the 19th month running.

The more recent seasonally adjusted number of people claiming unemployment related benefits stood at 29,200 (3.2% of the workforce) in September 2017.

There were 72 confirmed redundancies in September 2017. Over the last year to September 30, 2017 there has been a 45% decrease in the number of confirmed redundancies: from 3,493 in the previous year to 1,932.