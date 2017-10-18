Discount Day promises to be even ‘bigger and better’

The famous Ballymena Discount Day returns next month promising to be bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s Discount Day will run on Thursday, November 2, from 9am to 9pm, and is guaranteed to be a day full of special offers and promotions throughout the town centre.

The Martello Jazz Band will begin the entertainment from 11am to 1pm at The Bandstand (weather permitting), before the Cool FM roadshow with Pete Snodden broadcasts live from 2pm to 4pm.

With fantastic reductions throughout the town, late night shopping and five hours car parking for only £1, organisers are expecting another excellent turnout.