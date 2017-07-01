Do you have a garden to be proud of? Have you been involved in a great community planting scheme?

If so, why not enter the Mid & East Antrim in Bloom community competitions? You can also enter a friend or neighbour’s garden that deserves recognition.

Mid & East Antrim Borough Council encourage everyone who lives in the Borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

By actively supporting the ‘In Bloom’ campaign and competitions residents will not only make their garden, school or business more attractive but also assist our entry to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition and the Britain in Bloom Competition.

There are a range of categories including: Best Kept Front Garden; Best Kept Front Container Garden; Best Kept Community Planting Scheme; Best Kept Allotment Garden; Best Kept Commercial Premises and Gardening for Wildlife Award.

There are great prizes to be won and winners and runners up will be invited to a prize giving ceremony in October.

Entries are open to persons living within Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area only and are restricted to one entry per household per section/class.

If you are under the age of 16, you must obtain permission from your parent/guardian before entering.

The closing date for entries is 20 July 2017.

To find out more and to download and application form please visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom