Young people from Ballymena receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards at a ceremony in Hillsborough Castle.

115 young people from across Northern Ireland were presented with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG KT.

Athena Richards from Ballymena receives her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award. Photo by Aaron McCracken Photography

Photo by Aaron McCracken Photography.

Athena Richards from Ballymena receives her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award. Photo by Aaron McCracken Photography