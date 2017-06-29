Dunclug tidy up fills more than 25 bags with waste

More than 25 black bags of litter and waste were collected during a clean up in Ballymena on Wednesday.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, joined residents and volunteers for the Dunclug area initiative, which was carried out as part of the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful campaign.

Delighted to see so many from the community giving of their time to help, Cllr Johnston said: “The aim was to encourage and support local residents in removing litter and waste from their neighbourhood while also raising awareness of what waste items can be recycled.

“Staff from council’s Environmental and Operational Services departments, members of the Dunclug Partnership and The Seven Towers Community Cultural and Educational Association, Tesco staff, and staff and volunteers from Ballymena’s Hope Centre joined local residents in Dunclug.”