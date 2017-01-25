£3 million building work to begin at Slemish College

A Ballymena school has been given the go-ahead for a £3 million building programme.

Slemish Integrated College was given approval to begin work on a new sports hall, floodlit synthetic pitch, three tennis courts and repairs to an existing rugby pitch by Education Minister Peter Weir.

It is one of four schools to benefit from a £10 million package under the School Enhancement Programme.

The Minister said: “This £10 million investment will provide new and improved facilities and accommodation which will enhance the working and learning environment for pupils and school staff.

“Improving the schools estate is a priority for me and the School Enhancement Programme is an excellent way of delivering capital work projects which have an immediate positive impact on the schools, staff and pupils.”