Award for Academy science student

A past pupil of Ballymena Academy is among top achievers commended by the prestigious Hans Sloane Awards.

Michael Knowles, from Ahoghil, was Northern Ireland’s second best performing pupil in A-level biology, chemistry and physics.

Michael, who is now studying dentistry at Queen’s University Belfast, was one of four students to receive an award in a ceremony at the Ulster Museum.

The Hans Sloane Memorial Fund was established in 1960 to commemorate the life and work of the celebrated Killyleagh physician, scientist and collector Sir Hans Sloane.