‘Best results in school history’ highlighted at Cullybackey College prize giving

Pupils’ achievements have been highlighted during the annual prize-giving at Culleybackey College.

Addressing assembled pupils, parents and staff, principal Mr Donaldson revealed that last year’s GCSE students had received the best results in the history of the school.

Charles McCready and Kirsty McIlmoyle - top achievers at GCSE. INBT 40-720-CON

“The proportion of students achieving five or more GCSE passes at grades A* to C reached an incredible 81 percent,” he said.

“This reflects an exceptional rise of 14 percent compared with the previous year’s results and an unprecedented jump of 27 percent compared with two years ago.

“This was a fantastic achievement and special mention must go to our top achieving students - Louise Craig, Kirsty McIlmoyle, Richard McNabney, Laura Moorhead, Brooke Heggarty, Charles McCready, Calum Neeson, Leah Speers, Becky McDowell and Matthew Kirk.

“Our outgoing Year 14 pupils also achieved considerable success with a superb 100 percent of them attaining at least two A-Level passes in their exams and 89 percent received at least two A-Level grades at C level or above.

Miss Rikki Peter (Acting Principal Buick Memorial), guest speaker and past pupil of Cullybackey College. INBT 40-721-CON

“There were a number of impressive performances across the student body. Tommy Moffett achieved an outstanding A*AA grades, Andrew Milligan A*AB, David Calderwood and Callum Patterson A*BB, and Lucy Coulter and Alice Kennedy ABB.

“We were delighted that so many of our students achieved the entrance requirements for their preferred university courses and will be travelling all over the UK and Ireland during the next few weeks to arrange accommodation and sign up for the next chapter in their lives.”

The school has also seen a number of athletic successes, with the hockey, netball, and rugby teams all producing sporting stars.

“Rugby this year has been a huge success with growing numbers attending after school and a very intense curriculum programme in place where pupils are able to flourish as well as learn new skills,” Mr Donaldson added.

Year 9 cup winners. INBT 40-723-CON

Meanwhile, the past year has seen school premises host a number of different events, from musical concerts and pipe band competitions, training grounds for the Culleybackey Blue FC, and PTA events such as craft fairs and coffee mornings.

Back row L-R Mr T Manson (Vice Principal) Mr L Wiseman (Vice Chair Board of Governors) Mr C McLaren Mrs J McDonald (Senior Teacher) Mrs G Scott (Chair of Board of Governors) Mr WR Boyd (Senior Teacher). Front Row L-R Steven McLeister (Head Boy) Miss R Peters (Guest Speaker) Mr D Donaldson (Principal) Bethan Millar (Head Girl). INBT 40-724-CON