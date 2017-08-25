‘Bright future for education in Glens and East Antrim’ St. Killian’s head

The principal of St Killian’s College has expressed his delight with “another excellent set” of examination results at the Carnlough school.

“Following on from last week’s excellent A-level results, the GCSE students at St Killian’s have proven that the future of education in the Glens and East Antrim is very bright,” said principal Jonny Brady.

Some of St Killians top A*/A GCSE achievers.

“The results have, once again, been outstanding. Of the 130 students who sat their GCSEs, 80 per cent achieved five A*-C grades. Twenty-five per cent gained an impressive seven plus A* or A grades and 77 per cent attained A* - B grades.

“However, for me the most significant statistic is that 70 per cent of our students attained these grades including English and maths A*-C. These grades represent a significant success for our students and unsurprisingly are well above the Northern Ireland average. This group of students have achieved so well and add to the continued success of St Killian’s.

“Our top achievers include Ruari McCollam 9A*1B, Clare Emerson 7A* 3A, Eoin Hynds 7A* 3A, Eabha Lynn 5A* 5A, Ruairi McIIhatton 5A* 5A, Eoin Walsh 6A* 4A, Christopher Mulvenna 5A* 5A, Ciaran Black 7A* 2A, Orla McKenna 6A* 3A, Gareth McCarthy 4A* 5A, Gemma Black 3A* 6A and Ciara Gribben 2A* 7A.

“However, pride of place goes to Meabh Allen who achieved a superb 8A* 2A across a wide range of subjects. Meabh is not only an accomplished student but is a high performing sportswoman playing camogie to the highest level. Meabh Allen and Gemma Black are currently members of the U16 Antrim team that will be playing Laois in the All-Ireland final this Saturday. Good luck to the girls. Our other top performers, Clare Emerson and Eoin Hynds also represent Antrim in Gaelic football at U16 level proving that it is compatible to achieve at the highest level both academically and in the sporting world. Indeed, the hallmark of many of our students is that they are successful across a range of fields resulting in them contributing to all areas of life.

“One of the continuing success stories of St Killian’s is the college’s mentoring system which supports students in reaching their full potential. As a result, many students outperformed their predicted results by achieving up to four additional GCSE passes.

“This outstanding set of results is down to the commitment and hard work of our students and the dedication of our staff, as well as the support and partnership that the school continues to enjoy with our parents. Our students now have greater opportunity and choice to progress to post 16 and are equipped with the skills sought by employers, which is so important in this increasingly competitive world.”