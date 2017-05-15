Council hosts ‘Protestants and Irish’ cultural event

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council marked the recent Irish Language Week with an event entitled ‘The Hidden History of Protestants and the Irish language’

The Mayor’s Parlour at The Braid was the setting for the presentation. Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, Mayor for Mid and East Antrim Borough said she was delighted to host the event.

She said: “This proved to be a wonderful historic setting for this presentation on the relationship between Protestants and Irish.”

Facilitated by Linda Ervine from East Belfast Mission and attended by elected members from Council, the event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Guests from Conradh na Gaeilge, the organisation behind Irish Language Week were also present having originally invited Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to participate in the 2017 Campaign.

The Mayor continued: “Linda, from the East Belfast Mission delivered an excellent and informative presentation which was enjoyed by myself, and a number of my elected colleagues.

“It is Council’s vision that everyone who lives and works in Mid and East Antrim Borough should feel welcome, safe, respected and celebrated.

“Therefore events like this are significant and important to Council as we continue to ‘Work Together to Create a Better Future for All’,” Cllr Wales added.

For more information about Good Relations initiatives, contact the local Good Relation Officer, either Janet Shearer (Carrickfergus office), on janet.shearer@midandeastantrim.gov.uk phone 028 9335 8312 or Jane Dunlop (Ballymena office), jane.dunlop@midandeastantrim.gov.uk phone 028 2563 3141.