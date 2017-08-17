‘Exceptional’ results at Antrim Grammar

Sixth pupils at Antrim Grammar School were celebrating another set of excellent results following the publication of A Level public examination grades.

Following months of hard work, the school’s foyer was alive with excitement as pupils hugged each other and cried tears of joy following success in their examinations.

Successful A2 students at Antrim Grammar (from left) Ashleigh Doole, Naomi Clingen, Conor Robb, Jack Allen.

Pupils, parents and teachers not only celebrated the actual grades achieved by pupils but also the confirmation of university places that had been their focus throughout their A Level studies.

Newly appointed Principal, Mrs Jenny Lendrum, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the pupils have achieved such excellent results and are now progressing to their chosen university places.

“This year also sees three of our pupils leaving us to study at Cambridge University and one to study at Oxford University. Head Boy Jonathan Boyd will read Law at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge; Jordi McCrissican is going to Clare College, Cambridge to read Natural Sciences; Victoria Clingen will join Christ’s College, Cambridge to read History and Politics and Kallum Kennedy will read History at Wadham College, Oxford.

“I would like to pay tribute to the pupils and staff for all of their commitment, dedication and hard work over the past year as well as parents and guardians for their constant support.

Antrim Grammar pupils Daniel Allen, Morgan Skillen and Helen Cunningham received their AS results.

“This team effort has resulted in a pass rate of 100%; 78.5% of those pupils who sat three or more A levels achieving at least 3 grades A* - C with 18.5% of the Year 14 cohort achieving at least 3 A grades.

“In addition I am delighted to report a number of particularly exceptional results: Head Girl Emma Carville achieved 3 A*s and 1 A grade, Jordi McCrissican 3 A* grades, Kallum Kennedy 2 A*s and 2 A grades and Jonathan Boyd, Hannah Brown and Cory Monteith were each awarded 2 A*s and 1 A grade. I would like to wish the Year 14 pupils all the best as they leave us and prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives. They have been wonderful pupils and will continue to be successful individuals as well as wonderful ambassadors wherever their journey takes them.”