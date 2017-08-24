‘Exceptional results’ for Cullybackey College pupils

Students at Cullybackey College are celebrating the highest GCSE results in the recent history of the school.

The proportion of students achieving 5 or more GCSE passes at grades A* to C stands at an unparalleled 77%.

Great results for students

This reflects an exceptional rise of 9% compared with last year’s results and an unprecedented jump of 23% compared with two years ago.

Mr D. Donaldson, the College Principal commented: “I am really pleased for our pupils who deserve great credit for these superb results. I am equally pleased for my teaching staff that all their hard work has paid off.”

Vice Principal, Mr T. Manson, paid particular tribute to the hard work and partnership that was created between teachers and students.

He noted that many teachers had gone the extra mile with students to encourage them to achieve their very best by providing extra revision classes as well as one-to-one support. He said: “Our teachers can be very satisfied that their hard work over the last two years has paid off and it is great to see them enjoying these results and celebrating the successes as much as the students.”

The College is delighted to be in the position to invite its largest ever cohort of students back for sixth form studies. The Cullybackey College Sixth Form continues to grow in size and these excellent GCSE results build upon the achievements of the Year 14 students who also attained great success in their examination results last week.

Mr Donaldson concluded: “We would like to congratulate all of our Year 12 students on their success and personally I want to acknowledge my pride in the staff of the College, teaching and non-teaching, who are so dedicated in supporting all the young people of this school. I am looking forward to inviting many of our students back for A-Level studies and offer the remaining students our best wishes as they go on to study in other educational establishments or in the workplace. We hope that they will remember their time at Cullybackey fondly.”