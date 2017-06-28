Search

First Class Honours awarded to Ahoghill student Catherine

Honours Degree Food graduate Catherine McWhirter (Ahoghill) was congratulated on achieving a First Class Honours Degree in Food Technology by Guest Speaker, Mr Declan Billington (Chairman, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association). Catherine was also the recipient of the NIFDA Bursary which she was awarded during her studies. Also featured is Mr Martin McKendry (Director, CAFRE).

Ahoghill student Catherine McWhirter has been congratulated on achieving a First Class Honours Degree in Food Technology.

The Honours Degree Food graduate was presented with her award at the College for Agriculture, Food and Rural Entrerprise, Loughry Campus, graduation ceremony last week, by guest speaker, Mr Declan Billington (Chairman, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association).

Catherine was also the recipient of the NIFDA Bursary which she was awarded during her studies.