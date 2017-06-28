Green-fingered Braidside pupils grow Monster Veg

Pupils from Braidside Integrated Primary School have been putting their gardening skills to the test to grow ‘Monster Veg’.

The pupils took part in a workshop last week, planting vegetables, filling their own pots with compost, planting the seeds and finding out how to care for their plants.

Their efforts are in preparation the Mid and East Antrim Flower show on August 19 in Larne Market Yard.

Pupils will be looking after their vegetables all summer in advance of the competition.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “The enthusiasm and excitement shown by the pupils to grow a ‘Monster Veg’ to enter into the Mid and East Antrim Flower Show was great to see.

“Through planting their own vegetables, children are encouraged to eat more healthily, try growing their own at home and look after their environment.”

Cllr. Reid continued: “Our Flower Show has a wide variety of categories to enter including cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement and home industry.

“The Junior Section encourages children up to 16 years old to showcase their budding talent. And, of course, there is the Monster Veg and Novelty Veg categories.”

“All entries are welcomed - whatever your skill levels. Why not encourage neighbours, family and friends to have a go?”