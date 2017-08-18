High pass rates at Dunclug College

The number of students studying A level at Dunclug College has risen significantly in the past year.

And, while the group did not achieve the truly outstanding results of the previous year, they achieved ‘in line with their potential and the school’s expectations’.

Group Photo with Mrs Tuff  Head of Year 14

This year, 91% of the student cohort was entered for three subjects, and in keeping with previous years, there was a large number of outstanding individual performances, with 73% of all grades being Grade C or better and 91% of all grades, Grade D or better.

Special congratulations go to the following pupils for outstanding individual performances:

Ryan Chan A A BB; Rebecca Fowler A* A* A; Chris Finlay A* A* A; Rachel Thompson A*A*B, Rebecca Linton A A B, Lucy McCullough A* A C, Stacy Millar A A C, Zoe McDowell A B B, Rachel Graham A B B, Maggie Louw A B B.

The following students also achieved combinations of very high grades: Natasha Adams, Joel Gaston, Jennifer Kwan Lee, Brandon McRae, Richard Finlay, Tristan Erwin, Erin Caulfield, Jack Bailie, Whitney Hamilton, Naomi French, Cameron Hodge, Muhammed Ibrahim, Aimee McCook, Rebecca Carson, Catherine Millar, Caitlin McGahey, Timmy Maguinness, Penny Darragh and Sarah Kouskounis.

It was highly encouraging to note that 54 students in total achieved at least one A Grade and 11 achieved at least two A Grades, while 37 students achieved at least 2 B grades or better. There were also many personal best performances of a more modest nature which were richly deserved by the students and secured their onwards pathways.

In congratulating all students and staff, the Principal noted that as usual, the Careers Department was working closely with students to ensure progression to the next stage of their educational journey.