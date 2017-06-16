Local men are appointed to Schools’ Council

Two men from the Mid-Antrim area have been appointed to the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC).

Broughshane resident, Mr Andrew Brown will take the role of vice-chairperson while Raymond McFeeters, principal of Castle Tower School, has been appointed to the board

Mr. Raymond McFeeters

Andrew Brown is currently on the staff of Stranmillis University College, Belfast, where he is a Principal Lecturer in Teacher Education, the Academic Head of Arts and Humanities, a member of the Academic Leadership Team, and the Head of the BEd Primary degree.

He also chairs the Board of Governors of Broughshane Primary School and the State Education Committee of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

He said: “I am delighted to be involved in the early development of the organisation. “For too long, the controlled sector has lacked a coordinated voice which will articulate the ethos, values, and needs of the sector.

A former Head of Drama in Ballymena Academy and past-National (UK) President of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers, he currently sits on the Executive of the Transferors’ Representative Council, the Board of the Centre for Global Education’s Global Learning Programme.

Raymond McFeeters has worked in both mainstream and special controlled schools during his career and is committed to the vision, values and ethos of the controlled sector.

He previously served on the interim board of the CSSC. Raymond McFeeters is also principal of Ardnashee School and College and divides his time between both schools.

He is committed to ensuring the communities in both schools grow in confidence, learn life skills strive to promote learning and development.

Both men will serve for four years.