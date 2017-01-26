Major funding boost for sports at Slemish College

Major funding which will enhance the sports provision at Ballymena’s Slemish Integrated College has been secured from the Department of Education.

A project which involves the construction of a new sports hall, floodlit synthetic pitch, three tennis courts and repairs to existing rugby pitch has been granted funding of £3.082 million.

Education Minister, Peter Weir said: “This investment will provide new and improved facilities and accommodation which will enhance the working and learning environment for pupils and school staff.

“Improving the schools estate is a priority for me and the School Enhancement Programme is an excellent way of delivering capital work projects which have an immediate positive impact on the schools, staff and pupils.”

The School Enhancement Project (SEP) was announced in 2013 for projects costing between £500,000 and £4,000,000. The programme is targeted to meet the immediate and pressing needs in schools where major capital works are not deemed deliverable.