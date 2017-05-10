Multi-sensory boost for Maine IPS pupils

Children at a local primary school are set to benefit from funding from a foundation set up by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

Pupils with special educational needs at Maine Integrated Primary School in Randalstown are benefiting from specialist multi-sensory equipment thanks to the Newman’s Own Foundation.

Baroness May Blood with the children of Maine IPS. Picture: Declan Roughan Photography

The new facilities were officially opened by Patricia Winter and Baroness May Blood, supporters of the Integrated Education Fund in NI. Patricia’s husband, Burgess, recommended the project to the board of the Foundation for their support.

Julian Costelloe, Principal of Maine IPS, said: “We are extremely grateful and delighted that the Newman’s Own grant we received through our colleagues at the Integrated Education Fund has allowed our school to create a multi-sensory room.

“The room provides all children with a stimulating and calming environment. It allows children with cognitive impairments and other challenging conditions the opportunity to enjoy and control a variety of sensory experiences which in turn helps to increase communication and language skills.”

Baroness Blood said:“A key feature of integrated education is being able to cater for children of all abilities, including those with additional learning needs. I am extremely grateful to the Newman’s Own Foundation and the Winter family for helping us to meet the needs of these pupils.”

Mary O'Connor, Sensory Kids, Cate Level, Magheramourne Foundation, Baroness May Blood, Patricia Winter, Magheramourne Foundation and Paul Caskey IEF. Picture: Declan Roughan Photography

Newman’s Own Foundation is a private, US-based independent foundation. The Foundation continues Paul’s commitment to making the world a better place by donating all profits and royalties earned from the sale of Newman’s Own products to charity.

To date over $400 million has been donated.

Mary O'Connor, Sensory Kids, Susan Mc Donald, Magheramourne Foundation, Paul Caskey Integrated Education Fund, Patricia Winter Magheramourne Foundation, Baroness May Blood, Julian Costello Principal of Maine IPS and Cate Level, Magheramourne Foundation with children from Maine IPS Zach Adair and Anna McCann. Picture: Declan Roughan Photography