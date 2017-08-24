Outstanding success for Antrim Grammar pupils

Pupils at Antrim Grammar School have notched up some outstanding successes at GCSE.

99.2% of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at A* - C (including English and Mathematics) and 94.9% of pupils achieved seven or more GCSEs at A* - C (including English and Mathematics).

Ryan McElkerney, Adam Crawford, Alanna McCutcheon, Callum Chessell

Principal, Mrs Jenny Lendrum said: “The Year 12 pupils have demonstrated commitment, determination and perserverance over the last two years and they are reaping the rewards of their hard work. It is an honour for me to celebrate today with pupils, parents, staff and governors as everyone has had a part to play in today’s wonderful results.

“I would like to pay tribute to the staff who go above and beyond academically and pastorally year upon year and to the parents who are so supportive of all aspects of school life. I am excited for all of the Year 12 pupils who are preparing now for A Level study in Antrim Grammar School and to those who are pursuing other career pathways, I wish them well.

“One thing I am sure of, is that the future is bright for all who received results today. Not only are they a credit to themselves and their parents/guardians but also to the school and I am proud of each and every one of them.”

Special achievements

Zoe Davies, Matthew Blair, Ethan Hutchinson, Alexander Beckett, Daniel Chestnutt, Bethany O'Hagan

The following pupils 23 achieved at least 9A*/A grade: Alitta Abraham, (St Comgall’s Primary School), Aiza Ahmad,(Round Tower Integrated Primary School) Mark Allen, (Antrim Primary School), Thomas Allen, (Antrim Primary School), Alexander Beckett, (Loanends Primary School), Matthew Blair, (Greystone Primary School), Olivia Bowes, (St Comgall’s Primary School), Callum Chessell, (Antrim Primary School), Daniel Chestnutt, (Round Tower Integrated Primary School), Adam Crawford, (Antrim Primary School), Keva Cunningham, (St Comgall’s Primary School), Zoe Davies, (Antrim Primary School), Rachel Holden, (Mallusk Primary School), Ethan Hutchinson, (Earlview Primary School), Alanna McCutcheon, (Ballycraigy Primary School), Ryan McElkerney, (Loanends Primary School), Nat McKibbin, (Faith Academy, Manila), Bethany O’Hagan, (Antrim Primary School), Guy Poole, (Randalstown Central Primary School), Rebecca Starritt, (McKinney Primary School), Anna Steenson, (Randalstown Central Primary School), Ashly Thomas, (Round Tower Integrated Primary School), Leanna Todd, (Creavery Primary School), Adam Walker, (Antrim Primary School), Bethany Young, (St Joseph’s Primary School, Antrim).