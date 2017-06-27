Pupils try their hand at growing ‘monsters’

Green-fingered primary pupils have been planting ‘monster veg’ for the Mid and East Antrim Flower Show which takes place in August.

Larne and Inver Primary School, Woodburn Primary in Carrick and Braidside Integrated Primary School, Ballymena are taking part in the project.

Pupils from Woodburn Primary School, in Carrick.

The green-fingered children filled their own pots with compost, planted the seeds and found out how to care for their plants.

Pupils will be looking after their vegetables all summer and will enter them into the ‘Monster Veg’ competition at the Mid and East Antrim Flower Show on 19 August in Larne Market Yard.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I am delighted that pupils across the Borough came out and enjoyed a sunny afternoon planting vegetables.

“The enthusiasm and excitement shown by the pupils to grow a ‘Monster Veg’ to enter into the Mid and East Antrim Flower Show was great to see.

Pupils from Braidside Integrated Primary School in Ballymena.

“Through planting their own vegetables, children are encouraged to eat more healthily, try growing their own at home and look after their environment.”

Cllr Reid continued: “Our Flower Show has a wide variety of categories to enter including cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement and home industry.

“The Junior Section encourages children up to 16 years old to showcase their budding talent. And, of course, there is the Monster Veg and Novelty Veg categories.”

“All entries are welcomed - whatever your skill levels. Why not encourage neighbours, family and friends to have a go?

“There is sure to be a category to appeal to everyone and participants can enter into as many classes as they wish.”

A prize-giving ceremony will take place at 3.30pm.