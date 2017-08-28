Results ‘best on record’ at Dunclug College

Dunclug College was an emotional place on Thursday with many pupils celebrating some superb results in ‘O’ level examinations.

GCSE achievements at the school were the best on record. 75% of students achieved a minimum of 5 grades in the A – C range, with almost 50% achieving a minimum of 7, and it is especially pleasing to note this included both English and Maths.

There were outstanding A – C passes in vocational subjects such as Horse Care, Community Sport, BTEC Sport, Home Economics, Agriculture, Construction, Applied Business, Prince’s Trust, Media Studies, Technology and Performing Arts, but this was also matched in more traditional subjects such as English Literature, Further Maths, Art, Double Award Science, Engineering, English, Geography, ICT, Music and RE.

Results were achieved over a range of 32 subjects in a full range of general and applied courses providing pupils with a wide range of options for their future pathways.

In congratulating her pupils, the Principal, Mrs. Ruth Wilson, noted that such success comes as a result of hard work on the part of the pupils, diligence on the part of teachers, combined with commitment from parents.

“Where there is a combination of belief, high expectations and hard work, young people have been able to exceed the performance of many of their counterparts in schools which select by means of entrance tests, confounding the system and pushing the boundaries of success,” she said.

Congratulations to Rebecca Houston who achieved 2 A* grades and 7 A grades, Scott Robinson, 3 A*, 4 A and 2 B, James Fullerton, 3 A*, 3A and 2B, Scott Norris, 1A*, 4 A and 4 B, John Wilson 4A and 4 B and Jonah McHenry 2A and 5B grades.

21 students achieved at least 2 A* grades and a wide range of students achieved combinations of high grades, at least 5 of which came into the A/B range as follows: Emmalee Adams, Julie Bonnar, Lee Buick, Aaron Campbell, Kristyn Chan, Aimee Chapman, Demi Chesney, Sarah Christie, Ellie Clyde, Courtney Conway, Joshua Courtney, Reece Dickey, Nicole Erwin, Jack Francey, Kyle Fraser, Shawn Greer, Charlotte Halliday, Grace Halliday, Holly Leckey, Toni Marriott, Scott Mawhinney, Stewart McClintock, Kyle McCooke, Zoe McIlroy, Jonathan McIlveen, Adam McKeown, ,Jack Millar, Jake Millar, Jack Milton, Lewis Murray, Charlie Nelson, Jessica O’Neill, Megan Rock, Bobby Smyth, Bethany Sterritt, James Tumelty, Megan Turtle, Cain Williamson-Rainey and Aaron Wilson.

There are numerous other excellent combinations of grades in the A – C range which deserve special credit, and it is also encouraging to note that 96% of all students achieved at least 4 good grades and for many, including those with learning challenges, this was beyond their expectations, was the result of great perseverance and opened great opportunities for the future.

The Sixth Form Prospectus and subject details, together with Admissions Criteria are available at the School Office, and the closing date for applications is Wednesday, August 30. Students from Dunclug College will have first preference for A Level places, but students from other schools who wish to avail of the subjects on offer, are most welcome to apply. There will be careers advice available to all who are uncertain about choices.