School registration closing date nears

Parents and guardians are reminded that the closing date for applications for admission to pre-school and primary schools is noon on Wednesday, January 11 2017.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “Application forms should be submitted directly to your first preference school or provider. An application form and guidance notes are available on the Education Authority (EA) website at www.eani.org.uk/admissions, or directly from the provider or school at which you are interested in obtaining a place.

“If you have a child transferring to Year 8 in September 2017, the completed transfer form must be with the Education Authority on or before Friday, February 10 2017. Your child’s primary school will provide you with guidance notes and a transfer form.”