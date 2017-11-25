St Louis in Sunday Times Top 10 NI schools list

St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena has made it into the Sunday Times Top 10 NI schools list.

The Cullybackey Road school is one of 10 top performing schools in Northern Ireland which are revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2018, which will be published in The Sunday Times and online this Sunday, November 26.

The local school has been placed ninth in Northern Ireland, and has also been placed in the Top 100 schools in the UK ranking number 70.

The accolade comes on the back of another year of outstanding exam results at the school.

The 25th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.

A fully searchable database by school name, local authority, town and postcode, together with new regional rankings are available to Times and Sunday Times subscribers at thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower