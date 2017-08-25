St. Louis twins secure 21A* grades between them!

One week after celebrating exceptional A Level results, St Louis’ Grammar GCSE students have once again set the benchmark for achieving outstanding results as the school records a remarkable 99% pass rate for 7 or more GCSEs at A*-C including Maths and English.

Incredibly, almost 60 % of the grades were secured at A*/A and 90% were in the A*-B grade range. A further 46 students achieved the extraordinary accolade of 8 A*/A grades or more.

Some of the top achievers at St. Louis who achieved 8 A or A stars or more.

While there are many individual success stories special recognition must go to the phenomenal achievements of the Doherty twins, Martyn who attained 11A* and his brother Patrick not to be out done with 10A* grades. Neska Connon and Alisija Sestakova also received a staggering 10A*. Alisija gained an A grade in AS level Russian. This is a very small sample of the wonderful accomplishments of such a talented cohort.

Principal, Mr Rafferty, congratulated the students, “We are extremely proud of our GCSE students. Their immense success can be attributed to the hard work and perseverance of staff and students alike. Our Year 12 cohort rose to the challenges posed by their subject courses and have evidently reaped the rewards. To have achieved such a remarkable percentage of top grades denotes a consistent performance at the highest level. Supported by dedicated staff and families, these students have both the confidence and qualifications, to aspire to their chosen careers and futures.”