Strong A-level performance from Cullybackey College pupils

Sixth Form students at Cullybackey College have been celebrating success in the recent A-Level examinations.

In particular, eight proud PE students celebrated getting the top grade, ‘Distinction Star’, in their Cambridge Technical course in Sports Studies.

A level results at Cullybackey College: Back row L-R - Amy McAleese, Louise Gibson, Leah Lynn front row L-R - Jessica Kennedy, Chloe Craig, Lucy Coulter, Charlotte Kennedy

Another Distinction Star grade was gained by Andrew Milligan, who was part of the Ballymena Learning Together Programme. Andrew studied Construction with the NRC in Ballymena and was delighted to achieve the top grade possible.

There were a number of impressive performances across the student body. Tommy Moffett achieved an outstanding Distinction Star in Sports Studies, together with A grades in Environmental Technology and ICT.

David Calderwood and Callum Patterson were proud of their success to achieve Distinction Stars and two B grades.

A superb 97% of students achieved at least 2 A-Level passes in their examinations and 89% of these students have received at least 2 A-Level grades at Grade C or above. 36% of students achieved 3 A-Level grades at Grade C or higher.

Many of the students have achieved the entrance requirements for their preferred University courses and will be travelling throughout the UK and Ireland during the next few weeks to arrange accommodation and sign up for the next chapter in their lives.

College Principal, Mr David Donaldson, said: “The achievements of our students is reflective of their hard work, the hard work of their teachers and the on-going support and encouragement of their families. Success for all within the College is witnessing pupils come to the end of their time with us having fulfilled their potential. Today we celebrate their success.”

Performance in the College continues to be at a high level. Over 15% of all examination entries attained a grade A or above. 73% of all entries achieved a grade C or above.

Vice Principal, Mr Tim Manson, was keen to highlight the hard work that students had put into their portfolios and in studying hard for their examinatios.

He noted: “Many of our students have been successful this year due to their dedication, determination and resilience in preparing fully for the exams. Success requires sacrifice and our students have been rewarded with the grades that they deserve.”

Other individual successes included Lucy Coulter and Alice Kennedy who both achieved one A and two B grades – Alice (ICT, Health and Social Care and Science) and Lucy (ICT, Health and Social Care and Business).

April Connolly, Emma Hoy and Amy McAleese all achieved alphabet grades, gaining an A, B and C.

Mr Donaldson commented: “Teachers and support staff have worked hard to ensure that the college ethos has ‘created opportunities for success’. We would also like to acknowledge the success of our students in accessing collaborative courses through Ballymena Learning Together – especially with the NRC, St Patrick’s College and Dunclug College, where our students were supported to achieve high grades”.