Taste of success for St Louis finalists

A team of enterprising Ballymena sixth formers has reached the final of a competition for young entrepreneurs.

Business studies pupils Matthew Dempsey, Aaron McLean, Sam Reilly, Caitrona Graham and Geana Convery, from St Louis Grammar, have been taking part in Subway’s ‘Design a Sub challenge’.

The competition challenged budding entrepreneurs to design and market a brand new six-inch ‘Sub’ or flatbread, based on the theme of #LiveFresh.

The creative students produced a unique ‘Sub’ named ‘The Sub Sublime’, designed to be both a healthy and nutritious sandwich option, created for the Subway brand’s Low Fat Subs range.

The pupils now face a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitch to a panel of Subway brand experts, in Belfast, on Thursday February 2.

This year’s competition received entries from schools across Northern Ireland, which have been whittled down to six finalists.

They are competing for the chance to see their sandwiches launched in over 80 stores across Northern Ireland and win £1,000 of Amazon vouchers.

Deirdre Burns, business studies teacher at St Louis Grammar, said: “We are so proud that our students have been shortlisted as finalists in the challenge. The team has worked really hard to create their ‘Sub’ and it has been a great opportunity for them to put their business skills to the test. The whole school is looking forward to the final and are all rooting for them to win.”

Subway brand entrepreneur, Scot Heyes, added: “We would like to thank all of the schools who entered this year’s challenge, we have received some outstanding entries and it was a tough decision deciding who would make it to the final pitch.

“The final six should be very proud of their achievement in getting so far in the competition; it is a true testament to all of their hard work and creativity. We are looking forward to seeing their business pitches at the judging day.”