Top class performance from St. Louis students

St Louis’ Grammar students have celebrated another year of excellent examination results with 95% of all A level students attaining A* to C grades across three or more subjects.

The school said the outstanding performance marks yet another high point in personal and academic achievements for both staff and students and further consolidates St Louis’ credentials as one of the top two Grammar Schools in Northern Ireland.

Just some of the top achievers from St. Louis Grammar

Special recognition must go to Niamh Gould and her remarkable 4A* outcome which will easily enable her to follow her course of studies in Oxford but another 15 students also achieved A*-A Grades in 3 or more subjects are also acknowledged.

Overall A*-A Grades across three subjects stand at 45% of all entries with an astounding 77.5% of all entries in the A* -B grade range .

Principal, Mr Rafferty, said: “We are delighted by this year’s A Level results and they are all the more remarkable considering what else these students have also accomplished during their time in the School in terms of extra-curricular and sporting engagements.

“When you put such impressive academic performances alongside the contributions that these students have made to the sporting, musical, dramatic and social side of the School, a picture of genuinely well-rounded young contributors to society emerges, which is what a St Louis’ education is all about.”

“It is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, with support from parents, that these students are ambitious about what they might achieve in and out of the classroom. Our students now take up places at an impressive spread of universities across Ireland and the United Kingdom, including world class renowned universities such as Oxford and Durham.

“Many have gained places to study the competitive degrees of Medicine, Dentistry, Law and Veterinary Science. We are also thrilled that a number of students are leaving us to study and pursue professional career pathways with PWC and Deloitte through the new higher level apprenticeship schemes. We wish all students continued success as they continue their academic career and beyond.”