Enjoy a family fun day at Antrim Show

One of Northern Ireland’s best regional agricultural shows takes place this weekend at Shanes Castle, Antrim.

The Randox Antrim Show runs from 9am-5pm on Saturday (July 22) at the beautiful location on the shore of Lough Neagh.

Bake off fans Ashton Wallace (4) from Carmavy and Lilah Gray (5) from Dunadry are getting in some practice ahead of Randox Antrim Shows home industries competitions, where Antrim will crown the winner of the County Antrim Shows Best Victoria Sandwich competition.

From cookery demonstrations by Paula McIntyre in the Festival of Food marquee, to livestock, sheep shearing and horse jumping competitions there’s plenty to keep all of the family amused.

There’s also a dog agility display, a children’s pet show, a petting zoo, Young Farmers Games, Irish dancing and a jiving competition to be found among craft stalls, family entertainment, live music, and Home Industries and Horticulture exhibits.

Admission is £10 per person, where accompanied children under 16 years of age go free.

Car parking is also FREE.

Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill (left) is pictured at the event's launch with (from left) Linda and Aimee Davis from Laurel View Equestrian Centre; horse rider Lesley Wilson; show director David Nicholl; and sponsors Alan and Andrew Hyde, Stonebridge Horse Feeds.

Admission is payable at the gate. Further show information available at www.antrimshow.com.