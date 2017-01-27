Enter the Dragon for ‘Year of the Rooster’

Local people have been urged to join in the celebrations with the Inter Ethnic Forum as they mark Chinese New Year 2017 - the Year of the Rooster.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “This year - in partnership with the Inter-Ethnic Forum of Mid and East Antrim - Council has organised a fun day of activities including a Chinese Dragon Parade through Ballymena town centre, with local young people as well as fun workshops in both our shopping centres.

“Council wants everyone who lives, works - or plays - in this Borough to feel welcome, safe, respected and celebrated, therefore events like this are important and significant as we continue to Work Together to ‘Create a Better Future for All’.”

A colourful procession, led by ArtSekta’s fabulous Chinese Dragons, will start the Chinese New Year Celebration parade at 11am on Saturday, February 4, at the Broadway bandstand.

They will be accompanied by young people from the Waveney Youth Centre who have been practising a fabulous dance routine.

The parade will weave its way down Church Street, Upper Mill Street to Wellington Street stopping for a performance at the Tower Centre before continuing on to Greenvale Street, Ballymoney Street to Thomas Street ending with another performance at the Fairhill Shopping Centre.

Ivy Goddard from the Inter Ethnic Forum said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people from all communities to get together to celebrate the Year of the Rooster as well as learning some traditional Chinese skills.

“There will be a kite making workshop at the Fairhill Centre and Lantern making and Chinese calligraphy workshops at the Tower Centre from 11am to 1 pm,” she said.

For more details on event please contact the Inter Ethnic Forum, Mid and East Antrim on 028 2564 3605 or email natasha.taylor@interethnicforum.org.uk

This project received support from The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.