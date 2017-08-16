Cullybackey in fine floral form!

Cullybackey was in fantastic floral form when the local community welcomed RHS Britain in Bloom judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley recently.

The judges viewed wildflower meadows, heritage features, sponsored flower beds, Shellinghill Park, the beautiful Maine River, Millennium Riverside Walk and much more before enjoying a traditional lunch in the historical setting of Arthur Cottage.

Checking out the blooms in Cullybackey.

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid is delighted that Cullybackey has made it so far in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom competition, “The Borough has established an award winning reputation thanks to our Mid and East Antrim ‘In Bloom’ campaign.

“It encourages everyone here to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife. Residents not only brighten our Borough but often enable our towns and villages to go on to achieve success in awards like Translink’s Ulster in Bloom and RHS Britain in Bloom.

“I would like to thank the Cullybackey Community Partnership, volunteers, local businesses and children who have given up so much of their time to plant wonderful floral and wildflower displays, keeping the village clean and tidy and brightening up forgotten corners.”

“I would also like to thank our staff who are wholeheartedly committed to ensuring our Borough is the best it can be for the local community, and for local wildlife, all year round. The village looks absolutely wonderful and it is a real credit to all involved.”

Margaret Murphy, Bertie McNeilly (CCP) Rikki Peters (Buick Memorial PS) meet RHS Judges Rae and James

Ruth Orr, Chairperson of the Cullybackey Community Partnership said “I would like to thank all those who have made this day possible, our hard-working committee, the volunteers, our generous sponsors and businesses, the schools and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“It’s all about team work, together everyone achieves more. We are very proud to host the judges and hope they have enjoyed the day with us and take away good memories of Cullybackey.”

Cullybackey was judged in the Large Village category and the results will be announced at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony in Wales this October.

Nice view - The bridge over the River Maine was an excellent vantage point.

RHS judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley with with scout and cadet representatives

RHS judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley meet Edrick Davidson

RHS judges Rae Beckwith and James Cordingley meet Elizabeth Boyd