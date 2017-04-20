Free compost bags to go on offer to public on May 8

Free bagged compost will soon be made available to the green fingered residents of the Ballymena area.

This will mark the start of International Compost Awareness Week (Monday, May 8) but also highlight Mid and East Antrim’s recently launched ‘In Bloom campaign’.

“International Compost Awareness Week helps Council highlight how food waste is never ‘wasted’ as it is turned into a high quality product - much loved by gardeners and vegetable growers alike,” said the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE. “Known as ‘Rosey-lea’ the compost is made from organic materials that come exclusively from householders’ brown bin food waste, their grass and hedge clippings and even household dog waste.

“Everyone can now also take advantage of this practical help - in the form of our free bagged compost. From Monday 8 May the compost will be available at all Household Recycling Centres in the Borough, but its first come-first served - as the scheme is likely to be very popular again this year,” Mayor Wales cautioned.

The benefits of composting are many – food, garden and dog waste is diverted via the Council’s own Brown Bin scheme away from costly landfill.

The free bags will be available from Monday 8 May and throughout International Compost Awareness Week – or as long as stocks last - in Ballymena’s Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre (HRC).