Local parks in running to make the UK’s People’s Choice top 10

Two Ballymena parks have a chance of being voted into the UK’s People’s Choice top ten.

The vote is now open and all 1,797 Green Flag sites around the UK are eligible.

The People’s Park and Ecos Nature Park, which both have Green Flag status, are in the running.

Six other public spaces in the Mid and East Antrim Borough are in the running for the awards.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “We are so proud to be flying the Green Flag across so many of our Borough’s parks and open spaces.

“This is testament to the fantastic work of our parks team in ensuring our green spaces are among the best in Northern Ireland.

“We really want to be in with a chance so make sure you vote as it would be great for the entire Borough to have parks listed in the UK’s top ten spots.”

You can vote online until September 30 just go to www.greenflagaward.org.uk

The top 10 winning parks will be announced on October 11.